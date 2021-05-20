Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
ASC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 4,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,075. The company has a market cap of $156.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
