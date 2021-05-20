Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 4,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,075. The company has a market cap of $156.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.