argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $305.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.19.

ARGX stock opened at $263.45 on Monday. argenx has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average is $295.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

