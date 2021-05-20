ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

NYSE:MCK opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $3,014,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

