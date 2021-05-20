ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INGR stock opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

