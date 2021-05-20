ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

