ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

