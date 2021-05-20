Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AR. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AR opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.49.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

