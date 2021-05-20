Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARKO. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $13,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

