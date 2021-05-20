Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AHH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 224,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.