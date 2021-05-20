Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AHH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 224,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
