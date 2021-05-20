Asch One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,179.00 (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Asch has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $9,179.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Asch has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00071993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00418490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00224580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.31 or 0.00981468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Asch Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

