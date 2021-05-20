Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 530,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 308,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOTVF. Raymond James cut their target price on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.