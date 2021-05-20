Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Friday, April 9th.

TSE AOT opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.47 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

