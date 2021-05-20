Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $93.02 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

