Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €14.70 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €14.70 ($17.29) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

