Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.96.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

