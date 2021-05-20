Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce $264.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $273.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

