Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.74

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 73.98 ($0.97) on Thursday. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.34. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

