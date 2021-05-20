Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives $79.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASTE shares. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $68.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

