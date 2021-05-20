Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

LON:AML traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,921 ($25.10). The stock had a trading volume of 229,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,957.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,522.55. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 681.20 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

