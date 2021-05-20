Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 1,360 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

