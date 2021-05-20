ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.52

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.52 and traded as high as $48.78. ATN International shares last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 38,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

