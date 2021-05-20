AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.32

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.32 and traded as high as $32.31. AudioCodes shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 158,683 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
