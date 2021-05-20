AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.32

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.32 and traded as high as $32.31. AudioCodes shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 158,683 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

