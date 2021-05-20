Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 181,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,489,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

