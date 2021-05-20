Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

