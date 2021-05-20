Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $194.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

