AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 52-Week High at $199.81

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.81 and last traded at $199.56, with a volume of 16248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.27.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

