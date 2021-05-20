Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 2,954 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 503.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 162,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -302.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

