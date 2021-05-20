Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,742 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Centene by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,888,000 after buying an additional 720,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 658,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

