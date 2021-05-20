Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $383,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,838,000 after buying an additional 547,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

