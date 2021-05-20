Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $33,053,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $19,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 167,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

PENN stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.