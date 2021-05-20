Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

