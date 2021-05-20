Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 7.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. On average, analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

