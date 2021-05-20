Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Up to $27.03

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $28.09. Avid Technology shares last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 6,590 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

