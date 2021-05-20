Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALUS stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure.

