Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.49. 5,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 330,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $128,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.