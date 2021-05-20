Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.