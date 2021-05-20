Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.80.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $134,263.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

