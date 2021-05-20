Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $13,870.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00072984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00437677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00214190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01002971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00035231 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.