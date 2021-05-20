Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 6.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 341,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,950 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 84.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.