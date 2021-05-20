Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Up 6.5%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 341,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
