B. Riley Begins Coverage on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.97% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. (FBRC) started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $483.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

