B. Riley Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the electronics maker will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

