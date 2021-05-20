B. Riley Weighs in on The Gap, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The Gap in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

NYSE:GPS opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Gap by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

