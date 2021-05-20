B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1,032.0% during the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 361,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 44.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 135,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,042,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,771. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.