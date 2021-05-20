Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $295.00 at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HSBC from $374.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s current price.

BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $189.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,388,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,863,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,833,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,141,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.