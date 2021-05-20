Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 179,432 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,432 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.07% of LiveRamp worth $71,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in LiveRamp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

