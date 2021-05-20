Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $481,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,219.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,190.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,081.12. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $844.98 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

