Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,287,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,082 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $286,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

KC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.