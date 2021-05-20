Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.81. 7,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,225. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. Ball has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

