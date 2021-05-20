Ball Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,305 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 113 put options.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

