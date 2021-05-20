Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bally’s posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000.

NYSE:BALY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 382,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.56 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

